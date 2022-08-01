Maruti Suzuki sells 1,75,916 cars in July, records 8% growth.

Maruti Suzuki sells 1,75,916 cars in July, records 8% growth2 min read . 05:57 PM IST
- According to Maruti Suzuki, a total of 1,55,605 units of cars were sold in the domestic market while 20,311 units of manufactured cars were sold internationally.
Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has sold a total of 1,75,916 units of cars in July 2022, in comparison to 1,62,462 units of cars that it sold in July 2021. According to the automaker, a total of 1,55,605 units of cars were sold in the domestic market while 20,311 units of manufactured cars were sold internationally.
It is witnessed that the automaker was going through tough times but it soon gripped the small vehicle market. Maruti’s small vehicle and hatchback segments turned out to be solid and the unveiling of its Grand Vitara as the flagship vehicle indicates Maruti’s strong comeback.
Maruti offers cars like S-Presso and Alto in the category of mini cars. In the similar segment of mini passenger cars, the automaker has sold a total of 20,333 units of cars in July 2022 as compared to 19,685 units of cars that it sold in the same month of 2021.
In the segment of compact passenger cars, in which Maruti sells cars like Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, WagonR, and others, it sold a total of 84,818 units of cars. Reportedly, Maruti had sold 70,268 units of cars in July month of 2021.
It is noteworthy that Maruti has sold its 13,048 units of Maruti eeco last month in comparison with 10,057 units of the same car in July of 2021.
The total domestic passenger vehicle sales stools at 1,42,850 units of cars in July 2022 in comparison with a total of 1,33,732 units of cars that Maruti sold in July 2021.
According to Maruti, the shortage of electronic components impacted the production of vehicles in July, especially the domestic units of cars. Moreover, the automaker reported that it has taken cognizance and possible measures to reduce the impact of the shortage.
Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India has reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY23) result. The automaker said its profit after tax (PAT) grew 129.76 per cent year-on-year to Rs. 1012.8 crores in the June quarter from Rs. 441 crores in the corresponding quarter last year.
