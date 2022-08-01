Maruti Suzuki sells 1,75,916 cars in July, records 8% growth.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has sold a total of 1,75,916 units of cars in July 2022, in comparison to 1,62,462 units of cars that it sold in July 2021. According to the automaker, a total of 1,55,605 units of cars were sold in the domestic market while 20,311 units of manufactured cars were sold internationally.

