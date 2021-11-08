Maruti Suzuki’s online car financing solution, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, has received over 1 lakh customers across India, having availed their online loan sanctions through Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance within 9 months of its introduction. The disbursed loan amounts exceeds ₹6,500 crore. Through this initiative Maruti Suzuki has digitalized 24 out of 26 touchpoints in a customer’s car purchase journey. Maruti Suzuki was the first automobile company to introduce a multi financier, end-to-end, online car financing solution, with a real-time loan tracking facility for its customers.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The recent pandemic induced digital acceleration has paved way for innovative and robust digital solutions like Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance. When we began the Smart Finance initiative, we were driven by our vision of completely transforming and curating car-buying experience that is aligned to the demands of digital age customers."

He added, “Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, as a concept, is a true disruptor in the market and it is heartening to see it being widely accepted by customers. Crossing over 1 lakh loan disbursals, amounting to more than INR 6500 crore, in such a short period is a significant achievement and heralds a fundamental shift towards a digital-first customer experience. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is yet another step by Maruti Suzuki to enhance the customer car buying experience with new and innovative solutions to offer ease of buying in their purchase journey."

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is available to all Arena and NEXA customers and over 34 lakh customers have visited the platform, since its launch. The company has already on boarded 16 financiers including; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Bank, Mahindra Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Sundaram Finance, HDB Financial services, Karur Vyasa Bank Federal Bank and Toyota Financial Services (India)

The platform comes with features like credit score-based interest rates, pre-approved and custom generated loan offers from multiple financiers, online documents sharing with real-time loan status tracking. To offer a comprehensive solution Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance has an integrated car exchange journey and an option for co-applicant financing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.