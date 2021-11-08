Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance disbursed 6,500 crore auto loans

He added, “Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, as a concept, is a true disruptor in the market and it is heartening to see it being widely accepted by customers. Crossing over 1 lakh loan disbursals, amounting to more than INR 6500 crore, in such a short period is a significant achievement and heralds a fundamental shift towards a digital-first customer experience. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is yet another step by Maruti Suzuki to enhance the customer car buying experience with new and innovative solutions to offer ease of buying in their purchase journey."

