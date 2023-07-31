Maruti Suzuki sells 4,98,030 total vehicle in Q2, reports 6.4% annual rise2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki's total sales in the domestic market stood at 4,34,812 units, up by 9.1% over that in Q1 of financial year 23.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has registered a 6.4% rise in its total vehicle sales in Q2, 2023 compared to the same period last year. The country’s largest automobile manufacturer sold a total of 4,98,030 vehicles during the quarter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×