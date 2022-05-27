Maruti Suzuki today announced the Choose Genuine campaign, promoting the usage and importance of genuine parts and accessories. The campaign aims at providing Maruti Suzuki car owners with easy accessibility to genuine parts and accessories to ensure good health and upkeep of the cars.

Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts and Accessories are specially designed and precision-engineered for each Maruti Suzuki model to ensure the best possible care and optimum performance for the cars. Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts are the right fit for the vehicles as they offer safety, reliability and superior vehicle performance.

The campaign highlights Maruti Suzuki Genuine parts that customers can purchase for confident and hassle-free driving experience.

Deepak Thukral, Executive Director, Parts & Accessories and Logistics, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said “Comfort and convenience for our customers is of utmost importance to us. Strengthening our commitment in providing a hassle-free car ownership experience to the customers, we have announced this #ChooseGenuine campaign to educate customers to use genuine car parts only to ensure a pleasant and comfortable driving experience. The specially designed and engineered Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts & Accessories boost the longevity of the car and are crucial in maintaining good health of the cars at all times".