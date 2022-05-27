Maruti Suzuki starts campaign for genuine parts and accessories

Deepak Thukral, Executive Director, Parts & Accessories and Logistics, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said “Comfort and convenience for our customers is of utmost importance to us. Strengthening our commitment in providing a hassle-free car ownership experience to the customers, we have announced this #ChooseGenuine campaign to educate customers to use genuine car parts only to ensure a pleasant and comfortable driving experience. The specially designed and engineered Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts & Accessories boost the longevity of the car and are crucial in maintaining good health of the cars at all times".