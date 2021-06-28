OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Maruti Suzuki subscription services for WagonR, Brezza, Baleno now available in four more cities

Maruti Suzuki subscription services for WagonR, Brezza, Baleno now available in four more cities

Maruti Suzuki has launched a marketplace model for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe that will serve as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription productsPremium
Maruti Suzuki has launched a marketplace model for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe that will serve as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription products
 1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2021, 06:15 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe platform will offer tailor-made products to its customers through three subscription partners namely Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (Orix), ALD Automotive India (ALD Automotive), and Myles Automotive Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Myles).

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced the expansion of ‘Subscription’ services to four new cities - Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore. With this rollout, customers can now opt for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe services in a total of 19 cities.

Maruti Suzuki has launched a marketplace model for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe that will serve as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners at competitive rates. The company aims to provide the benefits of owning a car without having to commit to long-term payments and maintenance charges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

According to a release by the manufacturer, the subscription service provides added convenience and flexibility to modern-age car buyers under the umbrella slogan of ‘Your choice of car. Your choice of subscription provider.’

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe platform will offer tailor-made products to its customers through three subscription partners namely Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (Orix), ALD Automotive India (ALD Automotive), and Myles Automotive Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Myles).

Under the subscription services, the user will have an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates.

A white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered in the customer’s name, tenure options include12, 24, 36, or 48 months. The annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 20,000 km and 25,000 km.

In the black plate subscription, the vehicle is registered in the name of the subscription partner. Tenure options available for the same are 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, or 48 months and the annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 18,000 km and 25,000 km.

Customers can select from the entire range of Maruti Suzuki cars including WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 from NEXA.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout