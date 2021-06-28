Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced the expansion of ‘Subscription’ services to four new cities - Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore. With this rollout, customers can now opt for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe services in a total of 19 cities.

Maruti Suzuki has launched a marketplace model for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe that will serve as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners at competitive rates. The company aims to provide the benefits of owning a car without having to commit to long-term payments and maintenance charges.

According to a release by the manufacturer, the subscription service provides added convenience and flexibility to modern-age car buyers under the umbrella slogan of ‘Your choice of car. Your choice of subscription provider.’

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe platform will offer tailor-made products to its customers through three subscription partners namely Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (Orix), ALD Automotive India (ALD Automotive), and Myles Automotive Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Myles).

Under the subscription services, the user will have an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates.

A white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered in the customer’s name, tenure options include12, 24, 36, or 48 months. The annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 20,000 km and 25,000 km.

In the black plate subscription, the vehicle is registered in the name of the subscription partner. Tenure options available for the same are 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, or 48 months and the annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 18,000 km and 25,000 km.

Customers can select from the entire range of Maruti Suzuki cars including WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 from NEXA.

