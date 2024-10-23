Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition launched in India with enhanced features for festive season

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Swift Blitz Edition to enhance sales during the festive season. This special edition features cosmetic upgrades, unique interior designs, and retains the original powertrain, offering buyers a stylish alternative to the standard Swift.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Swift Blitz Edition, a special edition of its popular Swift hatchback, aimed at boosting sales during the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Swift Blitz Edition, a special edition of its popular Swift hatchback, aimed at boosting sales during the festive season.

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Swift Blitz Edition, a special edition of its popular Swift hatchback, aimed at boosting sales during the festive season. Following the launch of limited-edition versions of the Grand Vitara SUV and Baleno hatchback, the Swift Blitz Edition is the latest to receive a cosmetic and feature enhancement (via HT Auto).

Exterior Features

The Swift Blitz Edition is offered in two variants: VXi and VXi (O). While retaining the standard equipment of the regular Swift, the special edition includes several unique exterior updates. These enhancements feature a grille garnish, LED fog lamps, and underbody spoilers on the front, rear, and sides. Additional touches such as body cladding, a window frame kit, door visors, and a black roof spoiler further distinguish this edition from the standard model.

Interior Features

In terms of the interior, the Swift Blitz Edition offers exclusive seat covers and floor mats, designed to provide a distinct cabin experience. Depending on the variant, the special edition is also equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control, offering a more premium experience compared to the regular Swift.

Powertrain and Performance

Mechanically, the Swift Blitz Edition remains unchanged from the standard version. It is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82 bhp of power and 112 Nm of torque. The engine is available with both a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT option. Additionally, the Swift Blitz Edition is offered in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG variants.

While the accessory package focuses on cosmetic upgrades, the Swift Blitz Edition provides buyers with a refreshed take on the iconic hatchback, combining practicality with added style for the festive season.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India, starting at ₹8.19 lakh

This special edition comes with a complimentary accessory package valued at 39,500, which adds visual updates and new features to the car, making it more appealing to prospective buyers.

 

 

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsMaruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition launched in India with enhanced features for festive season

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.