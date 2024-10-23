Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition launched in India with enhanced features for festive season

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Swift Blitz Edition, a special edition of its popular Swift hatchback, aimed at boosting sales during the festive season. Following the launch of limited-edition versions of the Grand Vitara SUV and Baleno hatchback, the Swift Blitz Edition is the latest to receive a cosmetic and feature enhancement (via HT Auto).

Exterior Features The Swift Blitz Edition is offered in two variants: VXi and VXi (O). While retaining the standard equipment of the regular Swift, the special edition includes several unique exterior updates. These enhancements feature a grille garnish, LED fog lamps, and underbody spoilers on the front, rear, and sides. Additional touches such as body cladding, a window frame kit, door visors, and a black roof spoiler further distinguish this edition from the standard model.

Interior Features In terms of the interior, the Swift Blitz Edition offers exclusive seat covers and floor mats, designed to provide a distinct cabin experience. Depending on the variant, the special edition is also equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control, offering a more premium experience compared to the regular Swift.

Powertrain and Performance Mechanically, the Swift Blitz Edition remains unchanged from the standard version. It is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82 bhp of power and 112 Nm of torque. The engine is available with both a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT option. Additionally, the Swift Blitz Edition is offered in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG variants.

While the accessory package focuses on cosmetic upgrades, the Swift Blitz Edition provides buyers with a refreshed take on the iconic hatchback, combining practicality with added style for the festive season.