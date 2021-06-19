Maruti Suzuki Swift converted into a 'Lamborghini' by a mechanic from Assam

Nurul while speaking to Hindustan Times said that he is a fan of the Fast & Furious movies, and he always wanted to drive sports cars such as Ferrari or Lamborghini. Last year’s lockdown forced him to sit at home with no work. That’s when he started toying with the idea of building his own Lamborghini replica. He said that he started to build the parts of the replica of Lamborghini by watching YouTube videos after buying a second-hand Maruti Swift.

