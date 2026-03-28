Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? How much monthly EMI buyers need to pay?

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the bestselling and most popular cars in India for a long time. The latest iteration of Swift has become more appealing with a redesigned exterior, a more upmarket interior with premium features aided by advanced technology, and a new three-cylinder 1.2-litre engine that is more efficient than before. Further, keeping in sync with its new-gen sub-compact sedan, the latest generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is safer than before.

The hatchback is known for its compact dimensions, upmarket features, efficient powertrain and overall cost-effective ownership proposition, which altogether helped the Maruti Suzuki Swift to be an appealing product for a huge number of consumers across India over the decades. The affordable price range of ₹578,900 - ₹864,900 (ex-showroom) has further amplified the appeal of this hatchback.

If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Swift, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation for you to understand how much monthly EMI you may have to pay for owning the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: How much EMI you have to pay?

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ AGS ₹ 864,900 ₹ 864,900 9.5% 24 months ₹ ₹ 39,711 ₹ 88,175 36 months ₹ 27,705 ₹ 132,491 48 months ₹ 21,729 ₹ 178,092 60 months ₹ 18,165 ₹ 224,971

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Swift, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹864,900 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.