Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? How much monthly EMI buyers need to pay?

The affordable price range of 578,900 - 864,900 (ex-showroom) has further amplified the appeal of Maruti Suzuki.

Mainak Das
Published28 Mar 2026, 06:07 AM IST
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If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Swift, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation for you to understand how much monthly EMI you may have to pay for owning the hatchback.
If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Swift, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation for you to understand how much monthly EMI you may have to pay for owning the hatchback.
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Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the bestselling and most popular cars in India for a long time. The latest iteration of Swift has become more appealing with a redesigned exterior, a more upmarket interior with premium features aided by advanced technology, and a new three-cylinder 1.2-litre engine that is more efficient than before. Further, keeping in sync with its new-gen sub-compact sedan, the latest generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is safer than before.

The hatchback is known for its compact dimensions, upmarket features, efficient powertrain and overall cost-effective ownership proposition, which altogether helped the Maruti Suzuki Swift to be an appealing product for a huge number of consumers across India over the decades. The affordable price range of 578,900 - 864,900 (ex-showroom) has further amplified the appeal of this hatchback.

If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Swift, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation for you to understand how much monthly EMI you may have to pay for owning the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: How much EMI you have to pay?

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ AGS 864,900 864,9009.5%24 months 39,711 88,175
36 months 27,705 132,491
48 months 21,729 178,092
60 months 18,165 224,971

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Swift, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is 864,900 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to the calculation, the amount of monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Swift will vary between 39,711 and 18,165, depending on the variable repayment tenure selected.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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