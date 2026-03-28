Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? How much monthly EMI buyers need to pay?

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the bestselling and most popular cars in India for a long time. The latest iteration of Swift has become more appealing with a redesigned exterior, a more upmarket interior with premium features aided by advanced technology, and a new three-cylinder 1.2-litre engine that is more efficient than before. Further, keeping in sync with its new-gen sub-compact sedan, the latest generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is safer than before.

The hatchback is known for its compact dimensions, upmarket features, efficient powertrain and overall cost-effective ownership proposition, which altogether helped the Maruti Suzuki Swift to be an appealing product for a huge number of consumers across India over the decades. The affordable price range of ₹578,900 - ₹864,900 (ex-showroom) has further amplified the appeal of this hatchback.

If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Swift, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation for you to understand how much monthly EMI you may have to pay for owning the hatchback.

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Maruti Suzuki Swift: How much EMI you have to pay?

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ AGS ₹ 864,900 ₹ 864,900 9.5% 24 months ₹ ₹ 39,711 ₹ 88,175 36 months ₹ 27,705 ₹ 132,491 48 months ₹ 21,729 ₹ 178,092 60 months ₹ 18,165 ₹ 224,971

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Swift, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹864,900 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to the calculation, the amount of monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Swift will vary between ₹39,711 and ₹18,165, depending on the variable repayment tenure selected.