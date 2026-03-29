Maruti Suzuki Swift in your garage? Key genuine accessories to explore for it

Maruti Suzuki Swift has certainly been one of the bestselling cars in India for decades. The compact design, upmarket features, efficient and peppy powertrain, and cost-effective proposition altogether have been fuelling the popularity of this car. Despite immense pressure from the SUV and crossover, the hatchback has been able to hold a strong footprint in the Indian market. The Swift comes priced between ₹578,900 and ₹864,900 (ex-showroom), depending on variants.

Thanks to a series of changes on the exterior and inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Swift looks appealing to consumers. However, the hatchback can be made further distinctive with a wide range of genuine accessories on offer from Maruti Suzuki, which can be purchased online or from authorised dealerships.

If you have a Maruti Suzuki Swift in your garage and are planning to buy some genuine accessories for it, here is a quick and comprehensive list of accessories for it.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Genuine accessories you can buy

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Genuine accessories to buy Exterior Price Interior Price Safety Price Alloy wheel ₹ 5,577 - ₹ 8,269 Door sill guard ₹ 2,479 Rear view camera ₹ 5,190 - ₹ 6,590 Body cover ₹ 1,569 - ₹ 1,780 Floor mat ₹ 1,359 - ₹ 2,074 Front parking assist system ₹ 6,990 Underbody spoiler ₹ 3,217 - ₹ 3,862 Trunk lid protector ₹ 2,111 Fog lamp ₹ 3,927 - ₹ 7,089 Upper spoiler ₹ 3,125 Stereo system ₹ 5,990 - ₹ 21,990 Front skid plate ₹ 1,557 Body side moulding ₹ 912 - ₹ 2,701 Styling kit ₹ 5,153 - ₹ 5,992 Front grille garnish ₹ 912 Fog lamp garnish 828 Rear mid garnish ₹ 829 Door visor ₹ 1,557 - ₹ 2,258 ORVM cover ₹ 1,650 - ₹ 2,166 Wheel arch kit ₹ 3,862 - ₹ 4,415 Bumper corner protector ₹ 1,373 Mud flap ₹ 543