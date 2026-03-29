Maruti Suzuki Swift in your garage? Key genuine accessories to explore for it

Maruti Suzuki Swift has certainly been one of the bestselling cars in India for decades. The compact design, upmarket features, efficient and peppy powertrain, and cost-effective proposition altogether have been fuelling the popularity of this car. Despite immense pressure from the SUV and crossover, the hatchback has been able to hold a strong footprint in the Indian market. The Swift comes priced between ₹578,900 and ₹864,900 (ex-showroom), depending on variants.
₹ 5.79 - 8.8 Lakhs
₹ 5.55 - 7.92 Lakhs
₹ 6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
₹ 5.99 - 9.1 Lakhs
₹ 7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
₹ 5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
Thanks to a series of changes on the exterior and inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Swift looks appealing to consumers. However, the hatchback can be made further distinctive with a wide range of genuine accessories on offer from Maruti Suzuki, which can be purchased online or from authorised dealerships.
If you have a Maruti Suzuki Swift in your garage and are planning to buy some genuine accessories for it, here is a quick and comprehensive list of accessories for it.
|Maruti Suzuki Swift: Genuine accessories to buy
|Exterior
|Price
|Interior
|Price
|Safety
|Price
|Alloy wheel
|₹5,577 - ₹8,269
|Door sill guard
|₹2,479
|Rear view camera
|₹5,190 - ₹6,590
|Body cover
|₹1,569 - ₹1,780
|Floor mat
|₹1,359 - ₹2,074
|Front parking assist system
|₹6,990
|Underbody spoiler
|₹3,217 - ₹3,862
|Trunk lid protector
|₹2,111
|Fog lamp
|₹3,927 - ₹7,089
|Upper spoiler
|₹3,125
|Stereo system
|₹5,990 - ₹21,990
|Front skid plate
|₹1,557
|Body side moulding
|₹912 - ₹2,701
|Styling kit
|₹5,153 - ₹5,992
|Front grille garnish
|₹912
|Fog lamp garnish
|828
|Rear mid garnish
|₹829
|Door visor
|₹1,557 - ₹2,258
|ORVM cover
|₹1,650 - ₹2,166
|Wheel arch kit
|₹3,862 - ₹4,415
|Bumper corner protector
|₹1,373
|Mud flap
|₹543
Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Swift. These accessories include kits for the exterior and interior. Some are meant to enhance the protection level of the hatchback, while some are slated to increase the visual appeal.