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Maruti Suzuki Swift in your garage? Key genuine accessories to explore for it

Maruti Suzuki Swift can be given a distinct look with a host of genuine accessories.

Mainak Das
Published29 Mar 2026, 06:07 AM IST
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Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Swift.
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Maruti Suzuki Swift
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Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Swift.
AI Quick Read

Maruti Suzuki Swift has certainly been one of the bestselling cars in India for decades. The compact design, upmarket features, efficient and peppy powertrain, and cost-effective proposition altogether have been fuelling the popularity of this car. Despite immense pressure from the SUV and crossover, the hatchback has been able to hold a strong footprint in the Indian market. The Swift comes priced between 578,900 and 864,900 (ex-showroom), depending on variants.

Thanks to a series of changes on the exterior and inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Swift looks appealing to consumers. However, the hatchback can be made further distinctive with a wide range of genuine accessories on offer from Maruti Suzuki, which can be purchased online or from authorised dealerships.

If you have a Maruti Suzuki Swift in your garage and are planning to buy some genuine accessories for it, here is a quick and comprehensive list of accessories for it.

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Maruti Suzuki Swift: Genuine accessories you can buy

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Genuine accessories to buy
ExteriorPriceInteriorPriceSafetyPrice
Alloy wheel 5,577 - 8,269Door sill guard 2,479Rear view camera 5,190 - 6,590
Body cover 1,569 - 1,780Floor mat 1,359 - 2,074Front parking assist system 6,990
Underbody spoiler 3,217 - 3,862Trunk lid protector 2,111Fog lamp 3,927 - 7,089
Upper spoiler 3,125Stereo system 5,990 - 21,990
Front skid plate 1,557
Body side moulding 912 - 2,701
Styling kit 5,153 - 5,992
Front grille garnish 912
Fog lamp garnish828
Rear mid garnish 829
Door visor 1,557 - 2,258
ORVM cover 1,650 - 2,166
Wheel arch kit 3,862 - 4,415
Bumper corner protector 1,373
Mud flap 543

Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Swift. These accessories include kits for the exterior and interior. Some are meant to enhance the protection level of the hatchback, while some are slated to increase the visual appeal.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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