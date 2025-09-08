Maruti Suzuki Swift sold over 1 crore units globally in 20 years, 60% retailed in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift, globally known as Suzuki Swift, has sold more than one crore units around the world. Rolled off from six different production lines around the world, the Swift hatchback is one of the most popular and bestselling models globally. It has been in business for over 20 years.

India has been playing a major role in the growth of the Swift hatchback since the very beginning. More than 60 per cent of the car's total sales is attributed to India, which made the country the top market for the hatchback globally. Europe contributed 14 per cent of its total sales, while Suzuki's home country Japan contributed eight per cent to the pie. Other regions contributed 18 per cent to the total sales of the hatchback.

The India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift has sold 60 lakh units of the car since its inception in 2005. The compact design, upmarket features, practicality quotient, high fuel efficiency, low cost spare parts, lower maintenance costs and lucrative value for money propositioned helped the Swift to grab a strong position in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Currently, the hatchback is in its fourth generation avatar in India. It is sold alongside the Dzire sub-compact sedan sibling through Maruti Suzuki's Arena retail network. Globally, Suzuki sells the Swift Sport model as well.