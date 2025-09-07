Maruti Suzuki takes a fresh feature strategy with Victoris mid-size SUV. Here's what it is

Carmakers have traditionally stayed away from offering major features outside and inside the entry-level trims of their vehicles. For example, car manufacturers often shy away from offering any form of infotainment system in their cars' base and entry-level trims. This strategy has been adopted by almost all the carmakers in the mass-market segment. However, lately, the trend has been changing, which is a big positive for car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki, with its latest offering Victoris, which comes as a mid-size SUV challenging rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, among others, has adopted a similar strategy. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris's base variant LXi comes packing some features inside and out, which the OEMs traditionally avoid offering in the entry-level trims of their products.

Here is a quick look at those category-wise features of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris' LXi trim.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Design The Maruti Suzuki Victoris' LXi trim comes packing most of the basic stuff, such as halogen headlights, halogen positioning lamps, and a black finish for the ORVMs and door handles. But the LXi trim gets LED taillights, 17-inch steel wheels with covers, ORVM-integrated turn indicators, a rear spoiler, and silver-finished front and rear skid plates as well, which are some of the key features many auto OEMs avoid offering in base variants.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Comfort and convenience The Victoris LXi is packed with more than just the essentials. The flagship car from Maruti Suzuki Arena comes with a dual-tone black and off-white interior theme, with silver accents in its LXi trim. There are piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads, black fabric seat upholstery, and adjustable headrests for all seats in the base trim. Additionally, it also gets a front armrest with storage space and a rear centre armrest with cupholders, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a coloured MID in the centre, a push start/stop button, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a cabin air filter, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, a day and night IRVM, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, a Type-A USB charging port at the front, and keyless entry function. The LXi trim of Maruti Suzuki Victoris also comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, a voice assistant, a dual-speaker setup, and steering-mounted audio and calling controls.