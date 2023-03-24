Maruti Suzuki targets sales to overtake volumes of Hyundai, Tata Motors by 20232 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki started the Nexa retail chain in 2015 to sell Maruti Suzuki's premium vehicles. It sells models such as Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava said that the auto maker expects the sale of its premium vehicles sold through the Nexa retail outlets to exceed the overall sales of Hyundai and Tata Motors by 2023.
