Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 164,056 units in February 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,607 units, sales to other OEM of 2,428 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 24,021 units. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, said the Gurugram based largest car maker.

Maruti Suzuki mini segment came down to 19,691 units in February 2022 as compared to 23,959. The compact cars like Baleno, Swift, Celerio, Dzire, Tour S and WagonR also saw a decline to 77,795 units against the 80,517 units last year. The Ciaz sale went up by more than 400 units to 1,912 units from the 1,510 units.

Similarly, ,Tata Motors total domestic sales increased by 27 per cent year-on-year to 73,875 units in February. The company had dispatched 58,366 units in February 2021.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market last month rose by 47 per cent to 39,981 units compared to 27,225 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market increased 9 per cent to 33,894 units from 31,141 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Hyundai Motor India registered domestic sales of 44,050 units and export sales of 9,109 units with cumulative sales of 53,159 units for the month of February 2022.

As the industry continues to grapple with semiconductor shortage situation, Hyundai along with its partners is continuously exploring alternatives to ensure customers can take delivery of their most loved Hyundai cars at the earliest.

Mahindra & Mahindra overall auto sales for the month of February 2022 stood at 54,455 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 27,551 vehicles in February 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 27,663 vehicles in February 2022. Exports for the month were at 2814 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20166 vehicles in February 2022 with growth of 119%.

