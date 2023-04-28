Maruti Suzuki is set to make a major impact in the Indian market with plans to introduce new SUV models and updated versions of existing vehicles over the next two years. Here are some the cars from Maruti Szuki expected to launch in 2023 and 2024.

Jimny

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 5-door Jimny lifestyle SUV in India in May. The interested buyers can book the new SUV online or at authorized dealerships by paying a token amount of ₹25,000. The new Maruti SUV will be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha, both packed with features such as a SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, reverse camera, color MID display, and more. It will be powered by a 1.5L K15B petrol engine, generating 103bhp and 134Nm, and will come with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.

New Premium MPV

Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce its first rebadged Toyota as a premium MPV based on the Innova Hycross, making it the company's priciest offering in India. It will be powered by a 2.0L petrol engine with and without hybrid technology, delivering 174PS with 205Nm and 186PS with 206Nm respectively. The Maruti MPV will use Toyota's TNGA-C platform and will include ADAS, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered second-row seats with ottoman function, and connected car technology.

7-seater SUV

The Japanese carmaker is set to launch a 7-seater SUV based on Grand Vitara to rival Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700. The new NEXA offering is expected to come with Toyota's strong hybrid powertrain and a naturally aspirated petrol engine. Official details are yet to be revealed.

New Swift

Suzuki has begun testing the next-gen Swift hatchback in Europe, which is expected to make its global debut by mid-2023. The 2024 Maruti Swift, one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Maruti cars, will have a significantly redesigned exterior and an upgraded cabin. It will be based on a stronger version of the HEARTECT platform and continue to be powered by the 1.2L DualJet petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options. Additionally, the new model will come equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit and potentially a new 1.2L petrol engine with a strong hybrid powertrain, promising a fuel efficiency of over 40kmpl, making it the most fuel-efficient car in India.

New Dzire

The automaker is all set to introduce the next-generation of its popular Dzire compact sedan in 2024. The new Dzire will feature significant design changes, an all-new interior, and an improved powertrain. The sedan will be built on Suzuki's HEARTECT platform, which also underpins the Baleno and Fronx. Powering the new Dzire will be a 1.2L petrol engine with strong hybrid technology, delivering a mileage of 35-40kmpl (ARAI rated). The strong hybrid version is expected to cost around ₹1 lakh – ₹1.50 lakh more than the regular petrol variants.