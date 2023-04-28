Suzuki has begun testing the next-gen Swift hatchback in Europe, which is expected to make its global debut by mid-2023. The 2024 Maruti Swift, one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Maruti cars, will have a significantly redesigned exterior and an upgraded cabin. It will be based on a stronger version of the HEARTECT platform and continue to be powered by the 1.2L DualJet petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options. Additionally, the new model will come equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit and potentially a new 1.2L petrol engine with a strong hybrid powertrain, promising a fuel efficiency of over 40kmpl, making it the most fuel-efficient car in India.

