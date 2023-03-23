Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of cars across its entire range from April1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has acknowledged that despite its efforts to reduce costs, it is necessary to implement a price increase to offset the impact of various factors.
Maruti Suzuki has announced plans to increase prices across its model range starting next month. The decision, revealed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, is aimed at mitigating the impact of growing inflation and regulatory obligations. However, the carmaker has yet to disclose the exact percentage of the price hike that it intends to put in place.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×