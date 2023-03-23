Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of cars across its entire range from April

Maruti Suzuki has acknowledged that despite its efforts to reduce costs, it is necessary to implement a price increase to offset the impact of various factors. "This price hike is in response to general inflationary pressures as well as regulatory requirements like RDE norms which come into effect from April 1," explained Shashank Srivastava, the company's Executive Director for Marketing and Sales, in a statement to HT Auto. Srivastava added that the carmaker has already taken steps to ensure that many of its models meet the updated norms.