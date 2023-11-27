Maruti Suzuki to increase prices of cars from January 2024
In a BSE filing, Maruti Suzuki informed that due to increased pressure, it has decided to hike prices of the cars
Maruti Suzuki on Monday said that it will increase the prices of cars from January 2024. In a BSE filing, the automaker informed that due to increased pressure, it has decided to hike prices of the cars."The Company has planned to increase the prices of its cars in January 2024 on account of increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices. While the company makes maximum efforts to reduce costs and offset the increase, it may have to pass on some increase to the market," MSI informed the stock exchanges today.