Maruti Suzuki plans to launch six new electric vehicles by FY 2030-31, with the first debuting in 2025, aiming to contribute to India's carbon neutrality goals.

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki has officially announced its ambitious plans to launch six new electric vehicles by the fiscal year 2030-31, with the first model set to debut soon, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, this announcement was made during the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, August 27, where Chairman RC Bhargava outlined the company's strategy to contribute to India’s carbon neutrality goals.

During the AGM, Bhargava emphasized Maruti Suzuki's dedication to achieving carbon neutrality, revealing that the company is actively exploring ways to accelerate the development of new technologies and products.

The automaker is expected to leverage the technical expertise of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation as it prepares to unveil its first-ever electric vehicle at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, scheduled for January 17. This marks a significant step for Maruti Suzuki as it enters the electric vehicle market, albeit later than some of its competitors.

The upcoming electric vehicle is expected to be based on the eVX concept, a compact electric SUV that has already been showcased in India and internationally. The eVX is expected to compete with models like the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and Honda Elevate EV.

Maruti Suzuki has hinted that the SUV will offer a range of up to 500 km on a single charge, though specific details regarding battery capacity remain undisclosed. The vehicle is anticipated to feature advanced technology, including a large infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, and a host of comfort features such as electronically adjustable front ventilated seats.

In addition to its electric vehicle plans, Maruti Suzuki reaffirmed its commitment to the development of low-cost small cars, a segment that the company has dominated since the launch of the iconic Maruti 800. Bhargava expressed optimism about the revival of the small car market by the end of FY25-26, underscoring the segment’s significance in the context of India’s economic landscape.