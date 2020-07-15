Maruti Suzuki India Limited today proactively announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for WagonR (1 Litre) manufactured between November 15th 2018 and October 15th 2019 and Baleno (Petrol) manufactured between January 8th 2019 and November 4th 2019. The recall will cover 134,885 vehicles of both Baleno and WagonR models.

India's biggest carmaker by market share said it will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump. Faulty part will be replaced, free of cost.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by authorized dealers in due course of time, the company said.

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Maruti Suzuki's website (www.marutisuzuki.com) for WagonR and www.nexaexperience.com for Baleno and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions, Maruti said. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

Last year, Maruti had said it will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU).

"In the interest of its customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for inspection and those found OK will be released immediately. Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost. Keeping in view customer convenience, Maruti Suzuki dealers may make alternate mobility arrangements in such cases, if required," the carmaker said last year.

