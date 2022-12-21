Home / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki to roll out 2 SUVs at Auto Expo

NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki will launch two SUVs for the Indian market at the Auto Expo, scheduled for 13-18 January in Greater Noida. It will also unveil a concept e-SUV as part of a range of 16 vehicles it will display at the motor show. The range will also include a WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and a customized line-up of existing products such as Grand Vitara, XL6, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift. While one of the SUV launches is expected to be the five-door offroader Jimny, which will rival M&M’s Thar in the Indian market, the second one is likely to be a Baleno crossover which will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa outlets. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alisha Sachdev

Alisha Sachdev is an assistant editor with Mint based in Delhi. She reports on the auto and mobility sector, with a special focus on emerging clean mobility technologies. She also focusses on developing multimedia properties for Mint and currently hosts the 'In A Minute' series and the Mint Primer podcast. Previously, she has worked with CNBC-TV18 and NDTV.
