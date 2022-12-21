Maruti Suzuki to roll out 2 SUVs at Auto Expo

NEW DELHI :Maruti Suzuki will launch two SUVs for the Indian market at the Auto Expo, scheduled for 13-18 January in Greater Noida. It will also unveil a concept e-SUV as part of a range of 16 vehicles it will display at the motor show. The range will also include a WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and a customized line-up of existing products such as Grand Vitara, XL6, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift. While one of the SUV launches is expected to be the five-door offroader Jimny, which will rival M&M’s Thar in the Indian market, the second one is likely to be a Baleno crossover which will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa outlets.

