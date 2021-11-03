The much awaited mini car, Celerio , from the house of Maruti Suzuki will hit the Indian roads on November 10. The company has started sending invites for the launch event. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in petrol engine and is termed as ‘The Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Car in India’ by the company.

Maruti Suzuki has also announced the commencement of bookings on Tuesday for Celerio. The company aims to boost its sales figure with Celerio which is being affected by the post Covid-19 situation. Maruti Suzuki has upgraded Celerio to meet the demands of new and young buyers. The car can be pre-booked at ₹11,000.

“Celerio stands for new age technology, practicality and modern design," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

“Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment," said MSI.

The Celerio is powered by Next-Gen KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology.

