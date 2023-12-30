Maruti Suzuki to unveil the stylish 2024 Swift Concept in Cool Yellow Metallic at Tokyo Auto Salon
Suzuki's concept version of the 2024 Swift, called 'Cool Yellow Rev,' will be showcased at the Tokyo Auto Salon, featuring cosmetic enhancements and a new engine.
The Auto Expo for the upcoming year may not take place, but the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan is set to occur, featuring the participation of various automobile manufacturers. Suzuki has confirmed its presence at the event, where they will unveil the 2024 Swift in a concept version named 'Cool Yellow Rev,’ reported HT Auto. The Japanese automaker intends to highlight cosmetic enhancements in this concept, distinguishing it from the standard 2024 Swift.