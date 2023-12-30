Maruti Suzuki to unveil the stylish 2024 Swift Concept in Cool Yellow Metallic at Tokyo Auto Salon

The Auto Expo for the upcoming year may not take place, but the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan is set to occur, featuring the participation of various automobile manufacturers. Suzuki has confirmed its presence at the event, where they will unveil the 2024 Swift in a concept version named 'Cool Yellow Rev,’ reported HT Auto. The Japanese automaker intends to highlight cosmetic enhancements in this concept, distinguishing it from the standard 2024 Swift. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, the concept features a Cool Yellow Metallic finish, complemented by a black roof and decals. Distinctive 'Fourth Generation Swift' graphics adorn the sides. Suzuki has opted for gloss black for the grille and fog lamp housing, with a matte black front splitter. Both the headlamps and tail lamps appear to have a smoked effect.

Suzuki has given the 2024 Swift a makeover, updating both its exterior and interior while preserving its iconic silhouette. The exterior enhancements include new LED tail lamps and headlamps. Drawing inspiration from the Baleno, the interior boasts a fresh look with a revamped infotainment system and a new instrument cluster. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although the design modification represents an evolution from the previous Swift, the engine is entirely new, named Z12E. This engine will be paired with a CVT automatic transmission as the standard option. Suzuki will provide the additional choices of a hybrid and an all-wheel-drive powertrain. Notably, the new engine has transitioned from four cylinders to three, maintaining its naturally aspirated configuration.

The engine generates approximately 80 bhp of power and a peak torque output of 108 Nm. It exhibits slightly lower power than the existing Swift, which delivers 88 bhp and 113 Nm. Nevertheless, the new engine boasts improved fuel efficiency, achieving a figure of 24 kmpl.

