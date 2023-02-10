Maruti Suzuki has updated its commercial sedan vehicle Tour S. The company has announced the 2023 model of Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan. Based on the facelifted Dzire car, the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Tour S is offered in petrol and CNG variants. While the petrol model costs ₹6.51 lakh (ex-showroom), the CNG variant comes with a starting price of ₹7.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan is powered by a 1.2 litre K-series engine. In the petrol mode, the vehicle is claimed to offer 88.47 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 4000 rpm. The petrol engine is said to have a fuel efficiency rating of 23.15 km/l .

While the Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan is capable of offering 76.34 bhp at 6000 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque at 4300 rpm in CNG mode. The CNG model has a fuel efficiency of 32.12 km/kg.

Arctic White, Midnight Black and Silky Silver are the colour variants of Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan. On the inside, the updated Tour S gets a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and manual air conditioning along with front accessory socket and ISOFIX seat anchorages. The car also offers speed-sensitive door locking as well.

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan comes with the fifth-generation HEARTECT platform, which the company says, offers “superior safety and enhanced vehicle performance". Electronic Safety Stability program (ESP), Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), Speed Limiting system, Reverse Parking sensors and dual airbags are some of the advanced safety features on the vehcile.