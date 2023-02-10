Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan updated with new fascia, price starts at 6.51 lakh

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan comes with the fifth-generation HEARTECT platform, which the company says, offers “superior safety and enhanced vehicle performance". Electronic Safety Stability program (ESP), Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), Speed Limiting system, Reverse Parking sensors and dual airbags are some of the advanced safety features on the vehcile.