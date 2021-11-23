The Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Group have jointly started a vehicle scrapping facility in Noida today with an aim to promote organized, transparent and environment friendly dismantling of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). The 10,993 sq metre facility has a capacity to scrap and recycle over 24,000 ELVs annually. Built with an investment of over ₹44 crores, the facility uses modern and advanced machines to dismantle and scrap ELVs in a scientific manner.

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited (MSTI) is a Joint Venture (JV) between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho group.

The group also intends to set up more such modern ELV scrap units and recycling centres in India. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated this government approved ELV scrapping and recycling unit.

Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said, “Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched the visionary National Automobile Scrappage Policy aimed at creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles from the Indian roads. To meet this objective, we need state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units."

Gadkari further added, “I would request Maruti and other stakeholders to build and create an ecosystem of similar scrapping and recycling units across the country. This would make the roads safer, air cleaner and the raw material cheaper for their cars."

Kenichi Ayukawa, Chairman, MSTI and Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we strongly believe in creating value through efficient resource optimization and conservation. Our business processes and products are based on the principles of fewer, smaller, lighter, neater and shorter."

Ayukawa added, “Till now there was no scientific, clean and healthy way to dispose a car at its end-of-life. MSTI uses global process methodology to address this gap. This is just the beginning. With our partners we are committed to set up more such modern ELV scrap and recycle centers in India."

Naoji Saito, CEO for Metal Division of Toyota Tsusho Corporation said, “The Toyota Tsusho group has engaged in the ELV recycling business since 1970 in Japan. Recently we have run the environmental friendly ELV dismantling & recycling business in several major countries of the world. Our experience of over fifty years in Japan helped in these projects. Now we will achieve the best practice for ELV recycling and contribute to the circular economy in India by combining our experience and equipment made in India."

