Maruti Suzuki upcoming hatchback to use head-up display. Know all the details

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the commencement of bookings for its advanced premium hatchback, Baleno. Among the highlighted features the new Baleno will use the head-up display (HUD) for immersive driving experience. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from speedometer, climate control etc. The largest car maker shared the teaser for the same today. Baleno was first launched in 2015 in India.

With announced features like head-up display Maruti Suzuki aims the young and tech savvy buyers in the country. The homegrown company has already sold 10 lakh Baleno cars till now.

Interested buyers can pre-book the new hatchback Baleno 2022 for a payment of ₹11,000 on the website or at the showroom.

Interested buyers can pre-book the new hatchback Baleno 2022 for a payment of ₹11,000 on the website or at the showroom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country."

"As an ode to today's young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best," he added.

He further stated that, "The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance."