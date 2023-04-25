Maruti Suzuki upgrades vehicles to meet BSVI emission norms1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 08:13 PM IST
- The automaker says that its all hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs (multi purpose vehicles), SUVs (sports utility vehicles) and commercial vehicles are now compliant with the new BSVI phase-II real driving emissions norms
NEW DELHI : India’s leading automaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has upgraded its entire range of vehicles to meet the BSVI emission norms.
