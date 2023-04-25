NEW DELHI : India’s leading automaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has upgraded its entire range of vehicles to meet the BSVI emission norms.

The automaker said that its all hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs (multi purpose vehicles), SUVs (sports utility vehicles) and commercial vehicles are now compliant with the new BSVI phase-II real driving emissions (RDE) norms.

It also said that its vehicles are compatible with E20 fuel as well.

“At Maruti Suzuki, we are always finding new and innovative ways to reduce emissions from our vehicles..The Government's drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan," Maruti Suzuki India chief technical officer C.V. Raman said in a statement.

During this upgrade, the company also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally, Raman added.

Maruti Suzuki said the new RDE compliant cars feature an enhanced on-board diagnostics system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction.

The products now also come equipped with an electronic stability control system, it added.

The automaker

currently sells 15 models in the country.

As per the BSVI norms, from 1 April this year, vehicles need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.

On Tuesday, shares of Maruti Suzuki rose 0.27% to close at ₹8,489 on the NSE.