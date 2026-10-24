Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition: ₹22,990 kit brings premium looks, cabin upgrades; check price, top features

Maruti Suzuki has marked the first anniversary of its Victoris SUV with the launch of a special Aurum Edition in India. The new edition brings copper-coloured exterior accents, chrome detailing and additional cabin accessories to the SUV's strong-hybrid variants.

Priced at ₹22,990, the package is aimed at buyers looking to give their vehicle a more distinctive appearance without opting for mechanical upgrades.

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The Aurum Edition is not a separate variant but an optional accessory package. It retains the existing powertrain and specifications of the Victoris Strong Hybrid. Here is everything to know about its launch, pricing and features.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition launch date in India Maruti Suzuki launched the Aurum Edition on October 24. The introduction coincides with the Victoris completing one year in the Indian market.

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The company has also roped in Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor to promote the special edition. The launch follows the SUV crossing the 1.5 lakh cumulative sales milestone. Maruti Suzuki said the Victoris recorded the highest first-year sales for a newly launched model in India's passenger vehicle segment.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition: Price in India The Aurum Edition accessory package costs ₹22,990. It is available exclusively with the Victoris Strong Hybrid variants, which are priced between ₹16.43 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), according to Car Wale.

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The package is an additional purchase and does not change the SUV's existing variant lineup. Buyers can opt for the accessories while retaining the standard strong-hybrid model.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition: Top features The special edition primarily focuses on exterior styling. Its copper-coloured accents are positioned across the front, sides and rear, including inserts on the skid plates and wheel arches.

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The package also adds chrome elements to several exterior components, including the front grille, fenders, bumpers, body-side mouldings and door visors. These additions give the SUV a more premium and distinctive appearance compared with the standard model.

Inside, the Aurum Edition gets all-weather 3D cabin mats and a 3D boot mat. A rear trunk sill guard is also included to protect the area around the boot opening from scratches and wear.

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There are no announced changes to the infotainment system, safety equipment or other core technology features as part of this accessory package.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition: Engine and mileage Under the hood, the special edition continues with the Victoris's 1.5-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor and battery pack.

The strong-hybrid system delivers a combined output of 116hp and comes mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission. The setup sends power to the front wheels and also offers an EV mode for electric-only driving under suitable conditions.

Maruti Suzuki claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 28.65 kmpl for the strong-hybrid version.

Is the Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition worth considering? The Aurum Edition is primarily a styling upgrade rather than a performance or technology package. Its copper accents, chrome detailing and additional protective accessories are intended for buyers who want their Victoris to stand out.

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Buyers should not expect a more powerful engine, revised transmission or additional performance features, as the underlying mechanical setup remains unchanged.

Disclaimer: Prices, features and specifications are based on information available at the time of writing. Actual prices and availability may vary by location and dealership. Readers are advised to check with an authorised Maruti Suzuki dealer for the latest details.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X