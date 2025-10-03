Maruti Suzuki Victoris bookings surpass 25,000 units: Here's the waiting period

Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the latest SUV from India's biggest car manufacturer, was launched in the country just a few weeks ago. Within a short span, the mid-size SUV being sold through the Arena dealerships and challenging the rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, among others, has raked in more than 25,000 bookings. Launched at an introductory starting price of ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the flagship offering of the automaker under its Arena retail network.
|Maruti Suzuki Victoris variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|LXi MT
|₹10,49,900
|LXi CNG MT
|₹11,49,900
|VXi MT
|₹11,79,900
|VXi CNG MT
|₹12,79,900
|VXi AT
|₹13,35,900
|ZXi MT
|₹13,56,900
|ZXi (O) MT
|₹14,07,900
|ZXi CNG MT
|₹14,56,900
|ZXi AT
|₹15,12,900
|ZXi+ MT
|₹15,23,900
|ZXi (O) AT
|₹15,63,900
|ZXi+ (O) MT
|₹15,81,900
|VXi Strong Hybrid
|₹16,37,900
|ZXi+ AT ADAS
|₹17,18,900
|ZXi+ (O) AT ADAS
|₹17,76,900
|ZXi Strong Hybrid
|₹17,79,900
|ZXi (O) Strong Hybrid
|₹18,38,900
|ZXi+ AT AllGrip ADAS
|₹18,63,900
|ZXi+ (O) AT AllGrip ADAS
|₹19,21,900
|ZXi+ Strong Hybrid
|₹19,46,900
|ZXi+ (O) Strong Hybrid
|₹19,98,900
The SUV that has amassed over 25,000 bookings in a fortnight is now commanding a waiting period of up to 10 weeks, which is more than two months. However, the waiting period for the SUV will vary depending on multiple factors, which include variant, colour and region. The SUV is available in six major variant options and 10 colour choices. Also, there are three different engines and three transmission options for the buyers of this SUV.
₹ 10.73 - 20.92 Lakhs
₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs
₹ 11.34 - 20.19 Lakhs
₹ 18.9 - 28.54 Lakhs
₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki already sells models like Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara in the Indian utility vehicle segment along with other models. The launch of the Victoris aims to ramp up the market share further in this space. Buoyed by the reduced GST rates, festive offers and benefits, the SUV is expected to rake in impressive sales numbers during the festive season, eventually propelling the overall sales performance of the automaker.
|Specifications
|Petrol
|Petrol+CNG
|Strong Hybrid
|Engine
|1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid
|1.5-litre K15C
|1.5-litre K15D
|Transmission
|5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|5-speed MT
|e-CVT
|Maximum power
|101 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
99 bhp @ 6,000 rpm (Petrol)
86 bhp @ 5,500 rpm (CNG)
|91 bhp @5,500 rpm
|Maximum torque
|139 Nm @ 4,300 rpm
137.1 Nm @ 4,300 rpm (Petrol)
121.5 Nm @ 4,200 rpm (CNG)
|122 Nm @ 3,800-4,800 rpm
|Fuel efficiency
|21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AllGrip AT)
|27.02 km/kg
|28.65 kmpl
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is available in three different engine options. Powering the SUV is a 1,462 cc K15C petrol engine that is available with strong hybrid technology as well. This engine is available with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain technology as well. Also, there is a 1,490 cc M15D petrol motor on offer. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and an e-CVT. The strong hybrid version of the Victoris comes with the option of 4WD AllGrip technology. The fuel economy ranges between ₹19.07 kmpl and ₹28.65 kmpl, depending on the engine and technology.
