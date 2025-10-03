Maruti Suzuki Victoris bookings surpass 25,000 units: Here's the waiting period

Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the latest SUV from India's biggest car manufacturer, was launched in the country just a few weeks ago. Within a short span, the mid-size SUV being sold through the Arena dealerships and challenging the rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, among others, has raked in more than 25,000 bookings. Launched at an introductory starting price of ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the flagship offering of the automaker under its Arena retail network.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris variants Price (ex-showroom) LXi MT ₹ 10,49,900 LXi CNG MT ₹ 11,49,900 VXi MT ₹ 11,79,900 VXi CNG MT ₹ 12,79,900 VXi AT ₹ 13,35,900 ZXi MT ₹ 13,56,900 ZXi (O) MT ₹ 14,07,900 ZXi CNG MT ₹ 14,56,900 ZXi AT ₹ 15,12,900 ZXi+ MT ₹ 15,23,900 ZXi (O) AT ₹ 15,63,900 ZXi+ (O) MT ₹ 15,81,900 VXi Strong Hybrid ₹ 16,37,900 ZXi+ AT ADAS ₹ 17,18,900 ZXi+ (O) AT ADAS ₹ 17,76,900 ZXi Strong Hybrid ₹ 17,79,900 ZXi (O) Strong Hybrid ₹ 18,38,900 ZXi+ AT AllGrip ADAS ₹ 18,63,900 ZXi+ (O) AT AllGrip ADAS ₹ 19,21,900 ZXi+ Strong Hybrid ₹ 19,46,900 ZXi+ (O) Strong Hybrid ₹ 19,98,900

The SUV that has amassed over 25,000 bookings in a fortnight is now commanding a waiting period of up to 10 weeks, which is more than two months. However, the waiting period for the SUV will vary depending on multiple factors, which include variant, colour and region. The SUV is available in six major variant options and 10 colour choices. Also, there are three different engines and three transmission options for the buyers of this SUV.

Maruti Suzuki already sells models like Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara in the Indian utility vehicle segment along with other models. The launch of the Victoris aims to ramp up the market share further in this space. Buoyed by the reduced GST rates, festive offers and benefits, the SUV is expected to rake in impressive sales numbers during the festive season, eventually propelling the overall sales performance of the automaker.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: What powers the SUV?

Specifications Petrol Petrol+CNG Strong Hybrid Engine 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid 1.5-litre K15C 1.5-litre K15D Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT e-CVT Maximum power 101 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 99 bhp @ 6,000 rpm (Petrol) 86 bhp @ 5,500 rpm (CNG) 91 bhp @5,500 rpm Maximum torque 139 Nm @ 4,300 rpm 137.1 Nm @ 4,300 rpm (Petrol) 121.5 Nm @ 4,200 rpm (CNG) 122 Nm @ 3,800-4,800 rpm Fuel efficiency 21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AllGrip AT) 27.02 km/kg 28.65 kmpl