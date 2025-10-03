Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki Victoris bookings surpass 25,000 units: Here's the waiting period

Maruti Suzuki Victoris sits between Brezza and Grand Vitara, in the automaker's product lineup.

Mainak Das
Updated3 Oct 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Victoris sits between Brezza and Grand Vitara, in the automaker's product lineup.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris sits between Brezza and Grand Vitara, in the automaker's product lineup.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the latest SUV from India's biggest car manufacturer, was launched in the country just a few weeks ago. Within a short span, the mid-size SUV being sold through the Arena dealerships and challenging the rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, among others, has raked in more than 25,000 bookings. Launched at an introductory starting price of 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the flagship offering of the automaker under its Arena retail network.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris variantsPrice (ex-showroom)
LXi MT 10,49,900
LXi CNG MT 11,49,900
VXi MT 11,79,900
VXi CNG MT 12,79,900
VXi AT 13,35,900
ZXi MT 13,56,900
ZXi (O) MT 14,07,900
ZXi CNG MT 14,56,900
ZXi AT 15,12,900
ZXi+ MT 15,23,900
ZXi (O) AT 15,63,900
ZXi+ (O) MT 15,81,900
VXi Strong Hybrid 16,37,900
ZXi+ AT ADAS 17,18,900
ZXi+ (O) AT ADAS 17,76,900
ZXi Strong Hybrid 17,79,900
ZXi (O) Strong Hybrid 18,38,900
ZXi+ AT AllGrip ADAS 18,63,900
ZXi+ (O) AT AllGrip ADAS 19,21,900
ZXi+ Strong Hybrid 19,46,900
ZXi+ (O) Strong Hybrid 19,98,900

The SUV that has amassed over 25,000 bookings in a fortnight is now commanding a waiting period of up to 10 weeks, which is more than two months. However, the waiting period for the SUV will vary depending on multiple factors, which include variant, colour and region. The SUV is available in six major variant options and 10 colour choices. Also, there are three different engines and three transmission options for the buyers of this SUV.

Maruti Suzuki already sells models like Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara in the Indian utility vehicle segment along with other models. The launch of the Victoris aims to ramp up the market share further in this space. Buoyed by the reduced GST rates, festive offers and benefits, the SUV is expected to rake in impressive sales numbers during the festive season, eventually propelling the overall sales performance of the automaker.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: What powers the SUV?

SpecificationsPetrolPetrol+CNGStrong Hybrid
Engine1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid1.5-litre K15C1.5-litre K15D
Transmission5-speed MT, 6-speed AT5-speed MTe-CVT
Maximum power101 bhp @ 6,000 rpm

99 bhp @ 6,000 rpm (Petrol)

86 bhp @ 5,500 rpm (CNG)

91 bhp @5,500 rpm
Maximum torque139 Nm @ 4,300 rpm

137.1 Nm @ 4,300 rpm (Petrol)

121.5 Nm @ 4,200 rpm (CNG)

122 Nm @ 3,800-4,800 rpm
Fuel efficiency21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AllGrip AT)27.02 km/kg28.65 kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is available in three different engine options. Powering the SUV is a 1,462 cc K15C petrol engine that is available with strong hybrid technology as well. This engine is available with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain technology as well. Also, there is a 1,490 cc M15D petrol motor on offer. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and an e-CVT. The strong hybrid version of the Victoris comes with the option of 4WD AllGrip technology. The fuel economy ranges between 19.07 kmpl and 28.65 kmpl, depending on the engine and technology.

 
 
