Maruti Suzuki Victoris CBG debuts at Japan Mobility Show 2025, but you can't buy it

Maruti Suzuki has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with the Victoris SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV was launched recently as a premium alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and a more affordable choice against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Now, a cleaner fuel version of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has been showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. Christened as Maruti Suzuki Victoris CBG (Compressed biogas), it previews what a cleaner fuel alternative to the standard version of the SUV could be like.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki has been working on the compressed biogas-powered powertrain since 2022. The focus is on rural revitalisation in India through recycling the dairy waste into biogas.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris CBG: What's new The Maruti Suzuki Victoris CBG carries the same design as the standard version of the SUV that is available in India. The only difference is the special livery on the side profile of the SUV pointing to the compressed biogas powertrain. Apart from that, the dimensions are also the same as the standard model. The SUV measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and 1,655 mm in height. On the feature front as well, it remains unchanged.

The only difference that makes the Maruti Suzuki Victoris CBG distinctive is the CBG powertrain. It used the technology that has been derived from the existing CNG powertrain, but tuned to combust biogas, or methane sourced from the organic waste instead of the fossil-sourced natural gas. Just like the CNG version, it gets dual cylinder tanks under the floor, which ensures boot space is not impacted

Advertisement