Maruti Victoris fetches over 33,000 bookings till date, CNG trims contribute 33%

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV launched as a more premium offering than Brezza and a more affordable one than Grand Vitara, claims to have raked in more than 33,000 bookings since its launch in the country. Maruti Suzuki has claimed that the CNG variants of the SUV that come with an underbody CNG tank, which results in no boot space lost, have fetched more than 30% of the total bookings.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki, said that the Victoris' CNG variants have raked in about 11,000 bookings so far, which means one in every three Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUVs booked by consumers is a CNG variant. Further, Banerjee added that the e-CVT variants of the SUV have also received a good response, contributing to the overall booking volume significantly. The e-CVT is available with the string hybrid version of the Victoris.

The ADAS variants have contributed 16% to the total booking volume for the newly launched upmarket SUV that is sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with an upmarket stance that grabs the consumers' attention easily. Adding moe zing to the SUV, along with the design, are the wide range of advanced technology-aided features.