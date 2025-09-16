Maruti Suzuki Victoris joins Global NCAP 5-star SUV bandwagon

Maruti Suzuki Victoris has become the latest car in India to score a five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash test. Interestingly, the GNCAP five-star rating for the Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV comes on the heels of its five-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating. For Maruti Suzuki, the Victoris is the second car after the current generation Dzire to score a five-star rating in GNCAP crash tests. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire achieved the same score in November 2024.

Interestingly, immediately after announcing the GNCAP crash test result, Maruti Suzuki announced the launch of the Victoris. Available at a starting price of ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Victoris will be sold through the Arena retail network.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Road to five-star GNCAP rating At the Global NCAP crash test, the SUV scored 33.72 points out of 34 in the adult occupant protection (AOP) category and 41 points out of 49 in the child occupant protection (COP) segment.

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test on an RHD model, the Victoris achieved good protection for the front passenger, while the driver got adequate protection for the chest and right leg. In the side movable deformable barrier test, the protection level was rated good for the head and lower body, while the chest got adequate protection. In the side impact pole test, the SUV scored well on all parameters.

All the versions of Maruti Suzuki Victoris that were crash tested by GNCAP are equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.