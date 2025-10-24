Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Grand Vitara vs Brezza: Specifications comparison

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest entrant in the carmaker's product portfolio. Maruti Suzuki launched the Victoris to capitalise on the ever-increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers. The Victoris has been launched as a premium option compared to the Brezza, while its pricing is more affordable than the Grand Vitara.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is sold through the Arena retail network, alongside the Brezza. Pricing-wise, the Victoris was launched at ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Maruti Suzuki Victoris Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price ₹ 10.50 lakh - ₹ 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 10.77 lakh - ₹ 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 8.26 lakh - ₹ 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

In this comparison, we will see how the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is positioned against the Brezza and Grand Vitara, in terms of dimensions and powertrain specifications.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Grand Vitara vs Brezza: Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Brezza Length 4,360 mm 4,345 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,795 mm 1,795 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,655 mm 1,645 mm 1,685 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm 2,500 mm Ground clearance 210 mm 210 mm 198 mm

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the longest among all these three SUVs, while it has the same width as the Grand Vitara. The Brezza is the tallest SUV in this list. The Victoris has the same wheelbase as the Grand Vitara, while it shares the same ground clearance as well.

The boot space of all three SUVs is unknown. However, with its clever design strategy, Maruti Suzuki Victoris in its CNG variant gets a clear advantage over its two siblings, as it gets an underbody CNG tank, while the CNG tanks of the Grand Vitara and Brezza are positioned inside the boot space, eating up a lot of storage capacity.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Grand Vitara vs Brezza: Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Brezza Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol + CNG 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol + CNG 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol + CNG Power 101 bhp 114 bhp 86 bhp 101 bhp 114 bhp 86 bhp 101 bhp 86 bhp Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD /AWD (AT Only) FWD FWD FWD /AWD (AT Only) FWD FWD FWD FWD