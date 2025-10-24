Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Grand Vitara vs Brezza: Specifications comparison

Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes as a more premium option than Brezza, at an affordable price compared to Grand Vitara.

Mainak Das
Updated24 Oct 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest entrant in the carmaker's product portfolio. Maruti Suzuki launched the Victoris to capitalise on the ever-increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers. The Victoris has been launched as a premium option compared to the Brezza, while its pricing is more affordable than the Grand Vitara.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is sold through the Arena retail network, alongside the Brezza. Pricing-wise, the Victoris was launched at 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

ModelMaruti Suzuki VictorisMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraMaruti Suzuki Brezza
Price 10.50 lakh - 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom) 10.77 lakh - 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom) 8.26 lakh - 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

In this comparison, we will see how the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is positioned against the Brezza and Grand Vitara, in terms of dimensions and powertrain specifications.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Grand Vitara vs Brezza: Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki VictorisMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraMaruti Suzuki Brezza
Length4,360 mm4,345 mm3,995 mm
Width1,795 mm1,795 mm1,790 mm
Height1,655 mm1,645 mm1,685 mm
Wheelbase2,600 mm2,600 mm2,500 mm
Ground clearance210 mm210 mm198 mm

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the longest among all these three SUVs, while it has the same width as the Grand Vitara. The Brezza is the tallest SUV in this list. The Victoris has the same wheelbase as the Grand Vitara, while it shares the same ground clearance as well.

The boot space of all three SUVs is unknown. However, with its clever design strategy, Maruti Suzuki Victoris in its CNG variant gets a clear advantage over its two siblings, as it gets an underbody CNG tank, while the CNG tanks of the Grand Vitara and Brezza are positioned inside the boot space, eating up a lot of storage capacity.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Grand Vitara vs Brezza: Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki VictorisMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraMaruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol1.5-litre petrol + CNG1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol1.5-litre petrol + CNG1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol1.5-litre petrol + CNG
Power101 bhp114 bhp86 bhp101 bhp114 bhp86 bhp101 bhp86 bhp
Torque139 Nm141 Nm121.5 Nm139 Nm141 Nm121.5 Nm139 Nm121.5 Nm
Transmission5-speed MT, 6-speed ATe-CVT5-speed MT5-speed MT, 6-speed ATe-CVT5-speed MT5-speed MT, 6-speed AT5-speed MT
DrivetrainFWD /AWD (AT Only)FWDFWDFWD /AWD (AT Only)FWDFWDFWDFWD

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara share the same powertrain. Both these two SUVs get a 1.5-litre petrol motor, which is available with mild-hybrid and strong hybrid technology. Also, there is a CNG option as well. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is available with only mild-hybrid technology, not strong hybrid tech. On the other hand, the Brezza is available with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain as well.

 
 
