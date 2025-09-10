Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Engine, features and specs compared

Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled its new midsize SUV, the Victoris, which will sit at the top of the brand’s Arena portfolio. Slotted between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara, the Victoris is designed to take on established rivals in the segment, most notably the Hyundai Creta. While pricing details are still under wraps, Maruti is expected to place the SUV aggressively against its Korean rival.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Powertrains The Maruti Suzuki Victoris will be offered with three powertrain choices. The first is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol with mild-hybrid technology that pumps out 103 bhp. The second, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder strong-hybrid churning out 116 bhp and the third option is a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG that features an underbody CNG tank and makes 89 bhp. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and an e-CVT for the hybrid. Maruti will also be offering an AWD option, thanks to the rear-mounted electric motor in the hybrid variants, something not commonly seen in this segment.

In comparison, the Hyundai Creta has a wider spread of conventional engine options. It comes with a 1.5-litre petrol option that makes 115 bhp, a 1.5-litre diesel that makes 116 bhp, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that makes 160 bhp. Transmission choices span a 6-speed manual, CVT, torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT for the turbo variant. However, unlike the Victoris, the Creta does not offer a CNG option or an all-wheel drive setup.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Features The Victoris introduces several segment-first features, including a powered tailgate with gesture control, an underbody CNG tank, and Level 2 ADAS. Inside the cabin, it is equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, an Alexa-enabled AI voice assistant, Suzuki Connect with more than 60 connected car functions, and an 8-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system. Safety features include six airbags as standard, ESP with hill-hold, ISOFIX mounts, and a 5-star BNCAP crash rating.

The Hyundai Creta also comes well equipped, with a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup, a Bose audio system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and its own Level 2 ADAS suite. Safety is comparable, with six airbags, ESC, and a tyre pressure monitoring system offered across variants.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions The Maruti Victoris measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, and 1,655 mm in height, with a 2,600 mm wheelbase. The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, is slightly shorter, measuring 4,330 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height, but has a marginally longer wheelbase of 2,610 mm. This makes the Victoris larger overall in size, though the Creta’s wheelbase advantage is unlikely to translate into any major difference in cabin space.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Market positioning The Hyundai Creta is currently priced between ₹11.10 lakh and ₹20.92 lakh (ex-showroom). While Maruti has not yet revealed prices for the Victoris, industry expectations suggest that it could be priced slightly lower than the Creta, particularly given its emphasis on hybrid and CNG variants.