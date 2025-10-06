Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Brezza vs Grand Vitara: Which SUV fits your budget?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest SUV from the automaker that was launched in India a few days back. The mid-size SUV was launched at ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) as the flagship model of the Arena. Maruti Suzuki has grabbed a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging Indian utility vehicle market, thanks to models like the Fronx, Brezza, and Grand Vitara. Buoyed by the success, the automaker decided to launch another product in this space that challenges rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Suzuki Victoris Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 8.26 lakh - ₹ 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 10.50 lakh - ₹ 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 10.77 lakh - ₹ 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris was launched as an offering that comes with the affordability similar to the Brezza and the premiumness of the Grand Vitara. While the Brezza is sold through the Arena retail network, the Grand Vitara is sold through the premium retail chain Nexa.

Here is a quick comparison between the three SUVs - Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Brezza and Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is now available at a starting price of ₹8.26 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST revision, while the Grand Vitara is available at a starting price of ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). At a starting price of ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Victoris sits between the two and has a shorter price gap with the Grand Vitara than it does with the Brezza.

The top-end price ceiling of the Victoris is ₹19.98 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Brezza is priced up to ₹12.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand Vitara is priced up to ₹19.72 lakh (ex-showroom).