Maruti Suzuki Victoris: What made the SUV score 5-star safety ratings at GNCAP and BNCAP crash tests

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest model from the biggest carmaker in India. Sold through the Arena retail network, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris was launched at a starting price of ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV was introduced as a competitor to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, among others. In Maruti Suzuki's passenger vehicle portfolio, the Victoris is positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara.

Global NCAP (GNCAP) Bharat BNCAP (BNCAP) Overall safety rating 5-star 5-star Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score 33.72 / 34 31.66 / 32 Child Occupant Protection (AOP) score 41.00 / 49 43.00 / 49

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has scored five-star safety ratings in Global NCAP (GNCAP) and Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests. In both the crash tests by GNCAP and BNCAP, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has scored five-star ratings in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). Occupant Protection (COP) categories.

With this, the Victoris has become the second model from Maruti Suzuki to score five-star safety ratings in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: GNCAP & BNCAP ratings Maruti Suzuki Victoris has received five-star safety ratings in the AOP and COP categories of the Global NCAP crash test. In the AOP, it scored 33.72 points out of 34, while in the COP, it scored 41 points out of 49. In the Bharat NCAP crash test, the SUV scored 31.66 points out of 32 in the AOP category, while in the COP segment, it scored 43 points out of 49.