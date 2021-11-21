Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 facelift has been spotted online. The images of the facelift SUV suggest that the car maker is working to introduce Vitara Brezza in new looks, design and interior. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is among the top selling models in India in the compact SUV segment. The first Vitara Brezza was launched in 2016 and later the company updated it in 2020. Now the 2022 facelift Brezza which will be launched next year competes with Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 facelift features sunroof, dual LED headlamps, and the front grille in the horizontal pattern, much like the existing model of Brezza. The headlamps and the front grille are mashed together in a single frame. The Suzuki logo becomes more evident in 2022 facelift.

Like the other cars in the segment, the 2022 facelift Vitara Brezza will come with digital console and infotainment system. The other features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for connected services.

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 is expected to ship with the existing 1.5litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp power producing 138Nm torque. The transmission could be four-speed automatic or a five-speed gearbox.

It is expected that the Maruti Suzuki will add CNG trim to curtail rising fuel prices worry.

The rear of Vitara Brezza shows wraparound tail-lamps have now been extended to the altered tailgate and the number plate has been positioned below the lamps with Brezza written across the rear body. The rear bumper is also new and will have a black insert with silver accents on the false skid plate.

