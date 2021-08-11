Maruti Suzuki is one of the few manufacturers in the country that provide factory-fitted CNG kits with its popular cars. The surge in fuel prices and widespread pollution caused by the ICE engines have made CNG a good choice for buyers. Maruti Suzuki India is reportedly planning to extend the list of CNG cars in its portfolio. The Vitara Brezza SUV may soon get a CNG Kit which can reduce the running costs of the car substantially.

A report by HT Auto has hinted that Maruti Suzuki is considering adding a CNG option with the Vitara Brezza. Currently, Maruti Suzuki sells the Brezza with just petrol options. Earlier, the SUV was only available with a diesel powertrain. With the introduction of CNG variant, buyers will get a broader choice.

The Brezza SUV has been spotted testing with a CNG kit on numerous occasions. However, there is no official word from the brand.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers S-CNG kits with Alto, WagonR and even the seven-seater Ertiga.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.