Maruti Suzuki is currently providing attractive discounts of up to ₹61,000 on selected models from its Arena lineup. The Arena range comprises of cars that are exclusively sold in showrooms other than Nexa. For the month of May, cash discounts, exchange offers, and corporate benefits are available for various models including WagonR, Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Celerio, S-Presso, and Eeco. These discounts may vary depending on the chosen variant and fuel option.

Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki's WagonR, the petrol-powered manual version, is currently being offered with lucrative discounts on its LXi and VXi variants. These include a cash discount of ₹35,000, corporate discount of ₹6,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, resulting in a total discount of up to ₹61,000. Additionally, the ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants of the WagonR are available with discounts up to ₹56,000. The automatic petrol variant of WagonR is not being offered any cash discount, but still qualifies for the exchange bonus and corporate discount, amounting to a total discount of ₹26,000. The CNG LXi and VXi variants of the WagonR are also part of the discount scheme, with benefits of up to ₹53,100, inclusive of a cash discount of ₹31,000.

Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on its popular model, the Alto K10, as well. The petrol manual variants such as STD, LXi, VXi, and VXi+ are being provided with a cash discount of ₹35,000, a corporate discount of ₹7,000, and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. On the other hand, the automatic VXi and VXi+ variants do not qualify for a cash discount, but they are eligible for the same corporate and exchange discounts, resulting in a total discount of ₹22,000. Meanwhile, the CNG-powered Alto K10 VXi variant is being offered with an overall discount of ₹48,000.

S-Presso

In addition to the WagonR and Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki is also offering discounts on the S-Presso. The petrol manual S-Presso variant is being provided with an overall benefit of ₹56,000, which comprises a cash discount of ₹35,000, a corporate discount of ₹6,000, and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. On the other hand, the petrol automatic S-Presso variant is offered with a discount of only ₹21,000, whereas the CNG-powered S-Presso variant is eligible for a discount of ₹53,000.

Swift

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts up to ₹52,000 on various manual and automatic petrol variants of Swift, along with a cash and corporate discount on CNG variants. The manual petrol Swift LXi gets a discount of ₹47,000, while the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants get a discount of ₹52,000. The automatic petrol VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants also get discounts up to ₹52,000. The CNG VXi and ZXi variants are offered a discount of ₹19,100, which includes a cash discount of ₹15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,100.

Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio in its manual variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, is currently being offered with a discount of ₹51,000, inclusive of a cashback of ₹30,000, a corporate discount of ₹6,000, and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. On the other hand, the automatic variants of Celerio, which include VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, come with a lower cash discount of ₹10,000, but with the same corporate discount and exchange bonus as their manual counterparts.

Meanwhile, the CNG variant of the Celerio is being offered with a cash discount of ₹25,000, along with a corporate discount of ₹3,100 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000.

Eeco

The 5-seater and 7-seater standard variants of the petrol Eeco, as well as the 5-seater AC variant, are currently being offered with an overall discount of ₹39,000. This discount includes a cash discount of ₹25,000, a corporate discount of ₹4,000, and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000. On the other hand, the CNG-powered 5-seater AC model is being offered with a cash discount of ₹20,000, a corporate discount of ₹3,100, and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000.

Alto 800

Although the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has been discontinued, there are remaining stocks of the car that the company is trying to sell off. As part of this effort, they are currently offering discounts on the petrol variants of the Alto, which include LXi(O), VXi, and VXi+. These variants come with a cashback of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. Additionally, the CNG variant of Alto, LXi(O), is also being offered with the same cashback and exchange bonus.

Dzire

There are no cash discounts currently being offered on the manual and automatic variants of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. However, both models come with a corporate discount of ₹7,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000.