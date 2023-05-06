Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki's WagonR, the petrol-powered manual version, is currently being offered with lucrative discounts on its LXi and VXi variants. These include a cash discount of ₹35,000, corporate discount of ₹6,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, resulting in a total discount of up to ₹61,000. Additionally, the ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants of the WagonR are available with discounts up to ₹56,000. The automatic petrol variant of WagonR is not being offered any cash discount, but still qualifies for the exchange bonus and corporate discount, amounting to a total discount of ₹26,000. The CNG LXi and VXi variants of the WagonR are also part of the discount scheme, with benefits of up to ₹53,100, inclusive of a cash discount of ₹31,000.