Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K10 score low safety rating in Global NCAP crash test2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Global NCAP rates vehicles from zero to five based on their safety features and automobiles with a higher rating are considered safer for occupants.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 scored one- and two-star safety ratings for adult occupant protection by Global NCAP after conducting latest rounds of crash tests. For child occupant protection, both the models scored zero stars.
