Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 scored one- and two-star safety ratings for adult occupant protection by Global NCAP after conducting latest rounds of crash tests. For child occupant protection, both the models scored zero stars.

In its defence, the company said that its vehicles meet India's crash safety regulations which are almost similar to the standards in Europe.

Global NCAP rates vehicles from zero to five based on their safety features and automobiles with a higher rating are considered safer for occupants.

According to its latest test, Global NCAP stated that the Alto K10 showed a stable structure and marginal to good protection for adult chest to head in the frontal impact but showed weak protection to the chest in the side impact.

The WagonR also offered weak chest protection for the driver despite the improvements in the restraint systems by Maruti Suzuki since the previous version of the model was tested by Global NCAP, it added.

"We have been delighted with the positive response from Indian automakers and some global automakers as well. Although there has been some limited improvement, we are yet to see this safety commitment deployed in the most popular Maruti Suzuki models," Global NCAP Secretary General Alejandro Furas noted.

When contacted, a Maruti Suzuki India spokesperson stated that safety is a critical issue and is therefore closely regulated by governments around the world as they are responsible for the safety of the people in their countries.

"For Maruti Suzuki also safety has always been a top priority. India's crash safety regulations are almost similar to the standards in Europe and all our models meet these regulations and are duly tested and certified by the Government of India," the spokesperson noted.

In many models and variants, the company has gone well beyond government mandatory requirements and provided additional safety features like airbags, electronic stability control, electronic brakeforce distribution, Hill-Hold assist, 360 degree-view camera, Suzuki TECT platform for enhanced safety, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a host of others, the spokesperson said.

Global NCAP said the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia achieved a five-star rating for adult and child occupants showing a stable structure.

"The highest safety rating from Global NCAP for the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus further cements the Group's position as the leading European car manufacturer with the safest portfolio of cars in India," Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)